NFL World Reacts To Viral Vikings Announcer Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings notched an incredible win over the Buffalo Bills in one of the best games of the season on Sunday.

The overtime victory was packed with exciting moments — and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen was on the call for each one of them.

Allen captured Justin Jefferson's unreal catch, the Bills' goal-line fumble, the game-tying field goal and a game-sealing interception for Patrick Peterson in the end zone.

Take a look at a highlight video of the call here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this clip.

"Woooooooowwww Absolute chills," one fan wrote.

"This is what it looks like to do what you love," another said.

"This is fantastic," another said.

With this thrilling victory, the Vikings are now 8-1 on the season.

The team will look to continue its incredible running in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.