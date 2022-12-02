NFL World Reacts To Viral Wisdom Tooth Girl, Joe Burrow Video

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

There have been plenty of viral videos of people under the influence of sleep gas after getting wisdom tooth surgery. But none of them tied in to Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow - until today.

A video going viral shows a woman right after wisdom tooth surgery crying in the car while either still under the influence of the gas or feeling the agony of where the tooth was extracted. In the video, the woman laments that she can't have Joe Burrow as her boyfriend because he already has a girlfriend.

“I know he’s got a GF and I’m happy for him, but I’m not happy for me,” she says while in tears.

The video is going viral with over 1.7 million views over the past few days. As you might imagine, the comments are absolutely glorious:

"I don't know why but the 'I'm not a Dr I never have been' is probably my favorite part. Like yeah I'm pretty sure your mother knew you never had a secret career as a Dr but don't worry she still loves you," one user replied.

"Laugh all you want but the analysis is solid," wrote another.

"Is this real!??? Lol I’m very impressed she knows all these facts while still under the influence!" a third wrote.

Maybe Joe Burrow should send the woman some kind of message.