NFL World Reacts To Von Miller Injury Update News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills got somewhat encouraging news regarding the recent knee injury suffered by star pass rusher Von Miller.

Despite initial worries that Miller suffered a torn ACL, MRI testing revealed that that's not the case. There was some other damage sustained, and doctors are evaluating the test results to determine how long he'll be out.

It's unknown if the injury is season ending, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"This is kinda good news but, Why cant we have nice things?" one fan wrote.

"Prayers up for Von! Come back soon champ," another said.

"No tear, still complex. We have your back Von. Heal up!" another added.

After helping the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title this past season, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills. Before his injury, the 33 year old had 21 tackles, 8.0 sacks and one forced fumble through 11 games.

Stay tuned for updates on Miller's injury status.