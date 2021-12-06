NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Injury News

The Washington Football Team got a big win on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a late field goal.

Washington has stayed alive in the NFC East race with a game against the division leading Dallas Cowboys up next.

Unfortunately, the 6-6 Washington Football Team has reportedly suffered a big injury loss. According to multiple reports, Washington is expected to lose tight end Logan Thomas for the season.

That’s a huge blow.

Sources: Washington TE Logan Thomas is expected to be done for the season with a torn ACL. MRI coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Washington believes TE Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL during today’s win over Las Vegas, per source. Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the injury after the team returns to Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Washington Football Team fans are understandably crushed.

“Heinicke’s safety option, more than McLaurin, now gone. Yikes,” one fan tweeted.

“You know what, I respect Washington. They’re the only team in the league with an undrafted starting QB. Dude is playing great too! It seems like this squad is all grit and no quit,” another fan admitted.

“He didn’t tear it… he had it torn by a dirty hit by Yannick. He was targeted by another player who intentionally went low to ruin his leg,” another fan admitted.

Hopefully the injury news isn’t as bad as initially believed.

Washington and Dallas are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next weekend.