NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Injury News

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Football Team is attended to on the field by team trainers during the second half of the game between the Washington Football Team and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team got a big win on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a late field goal.

Washington has stayed alive in the NFC East race with a game against the division leading Dallas Cowboys up next.

Unfortunately, the 6-6 Washington Football Team has reportedly suffered a big injury loss. According to multiple reports, Washington is expected to lose tight end Logan Thomas for the season.

That’s a huge blow.

Washington Football Team fans are understandably crushed.

“Heinicke’s safety option, more than McLaurin, now gone. Yikes,” one fan tweeted.

“You know what, I respect Washington. They’re the only team in the league with an undrafted starting QB. Dude is playing great too! It seems like this squad is all grit and no quit,” another fan admitted.

“He didn’t tear it… he had it torn by a dirty hit by Yannick. He was targeted by another player who intentionally went low to ruin his leg,” another fan admitted.

Hopefully the injury news isn’t as bad as initially believed.

Washington and Dallas are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next weekend.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.