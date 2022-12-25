NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Dolphins vs. Packers

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a cold weekend of NFL games and not even sunny Miami, Florida is safe from the Christmas chills. Though they're not getting it quite as bad as everyone else.

Ahead of today's game between the Dolphins and Packers, the temperatures around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami have plummeted to some of the coldest temperatures on record. That isn't saying much though for anyone living north of the Sunshine State.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that temperatures have reached 46 degrees with the wind giving it a feeling of 40 degrees. That makes today's game the second-coldest home game in Dolphins history.

As you might imagine, the wider NFL world isn't exactly taking the report too seriously. 40 degree weather for the Dolphins is on par with what many other teams have to play in between late-October and November. They're getting not sympathy from other teams as a result:

The Miami Dolphins did a pretty good job of handling themselves against the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions last week. And it's not like there haven't been teams that have played in unfamiliar conditions and come out on top.

A lot more has been made of the impact that weather has on a team than messes with reality.

If the Dolphins lose to the Packers today, the weather won't even a top 10 reason.

