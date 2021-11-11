NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Newton Speculation

The Carolina Panthers will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for a while. Darnold, traded from the Jets to the Panthers this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks with a fractured scapula.

While the Panthers will turn to backup quarterback P.J. Walker this weekend, the NFL world has another quarterback in mind.

Cam Newton.

The former Carolina Panthers star quarterback, who has been vaccinated, remains available. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked about Newton on Wednesday.

“I won’t get into any hypotheticals, I’ll probably just talk about the guys on the roster,” Rhule said. “But our job is to try to win, so we’re going to evaluate and talk to whatever we think is possibly out there. But in terms of specific comments, I’d just talk about our team.”

Will Matt Rhule pursue Cam Newton? Presented, without comment: pic.twitter.com/i1y49BQ0fw — ⚛ Winning Culture ⚛ (@BigCheeseTC) November 10, 2021

That’s not a hard no…

Former Panthers safety Tre Boston made his pitch to his old team on Twitter.

“GO GET CAM!! Simple!! At least give yourself a shot on Offense! Defense is playing the best I’ve seen since 2015!! Give them a chance while the NFC is down in total! Slide 7th seed and make a run! Does this make sense or am I trippin?! Maybe I am trippin! Tell me who trippin!” he tweeted.

GO GET CAM!! Simple!! At least give yourself a shot on Offense! Defense is playing the best I’ve seen since 2015!! Give them a chance while the NFC is down in total! Slide 7th seed and make a run! Does this make sense or am I trippin?! Maybe I am trippin! Tell me who trippin!😏🤔 pic.twitter.com/vLHPEZ09ZH — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 10, 2021

Former NFL star turned FOX Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe has a similar idea.

“I know a guy that plays qb. That’s available IF* he’s serious,” he tweeted.

I know a guy that plays qb. That’s available IF* he’s serious 🧐 https://t.co/SDM1WK1bmU — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 10, 2021

While it’s fun to speculate about the former MVP returning to his first team, it seems unlikely.

You never know, though.