NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Night Cowboys News

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore aren’t the team’s only assistants in demand this offseason.

While Quinn and Moore could both leave the Cowboys for head coaching jobs this offseason, another key assistant coach might be on the way out, too.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. is drawing interest in Seattle.

The Seahawks fired their defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

It could be a significant offseason in Dallas, with several assistant coaches on their way out. However, it sounds like head coach Mike McCarthy will return.

The Cowboys’ defense made major improvements in 2021 under the leadership of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Dallas’ defensive coordinator is currently in consideration for multiple head coaching gigs, with many feeling he could be the favorite in Denver.

If Quinn were to leave Dallas this offseason, Whitt Jr. might be the favorite to take over. However, he might decide to leave Dallas before Quinn makes his decision.

The Cowboys will need to act fast.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.