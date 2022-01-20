NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Night Cowboys News

Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore aren’t the team’s only assistants in demand this offseason.

While Quinn and Moore could both leave the Cowboys for head coaching jobs this offseason, another key assistant coach might be on the way out, too.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. is drawing interest in Seattle.

The Seahawks fired their defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

The #Seahawks put in a request to interview #Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Whitt is a 14-year NFL assistant and widely respected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2022

It could be a significant offseason in Dallas, with several assistant coaches on their way out. However, it sounds like head coach Mike McCarthy will return.

Had been some thought going into this he could be on the list. He worked at Green Bay for a while when Seahawks GM John Schneider was there. https://t.co/6mp0e9d2xA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 20, 2022

👀 …. could #Cowboys be losing Quinn and Whitt …. not good https://t.co/Mt5UOulBEK — DFW Sports (@DFW_SportsBlitz) January 20, 2022

Seahawks reported requests to interview for the vacant defensive-coordinator job: Broncos DC Ed Donatell

Bears DC Sean Desai

Now Cowboys defensive pass game coord Joe Whitt Jr. https://t.co/URAl1vZIEl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 20, 2022

This guy has a really good rep too. Has developed a lot of DBs. People think he’ll end up taking Dallas DC spot If Quinn gets a HC job. https://t.co/aQp4z6JxkO — Jeff Simmons (@realjeffsimmons) January 20, 2022

Joe Whitt Jr. would certainly be in consideration for the Cowboys DC job if/when Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job https://t.co/wTcqy8ZMjN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 20, 2022

The Cowboys’ defense made major improvements in 2021 under the leadership of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Dallas’ defensive coordinator is currently in consideration for multiple head coaching gigs, with many feeling he could be the favorite in Denver.

If Quinn were to leave Dallas this offseason, Whitt Jr. might be the favorite to take over. However, he might decide to leave Dallas before Quinn makes his decision.

The Cowboys will need to act fast.