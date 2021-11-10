NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Alvin Kamara News

Star running back Alvin Kamara entered Week 10 “a little banged up” with a knee injury, according to reports from Saints insider Nick Underhill earlier this week. And on Wednesday, Underhill gave another significant update on this situation.

Kamara was not seen during the media portion of today’s practice session.

“The big news from this practice session is that Alvin Kamara was not in attendance with the rest of his teammates during the media portion of practice,” Underhill said. “Expecting him to be listed later this afternoon with a knee injury. It’s not a major situation – it sounds like it’s something that it’s more day-to-day.”

As noted by Underhill, Kamara’s injury shouldn’t be a major issue. Even if he doesn’t suit up for practice this week, there’s still a reasonable shot that he plays in this weekend’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

That reassurance hasn’t exactly comforted Saints fans and fantasy football owners from around the league though.

Didn't see Saints RB Alvin Kamara, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Payton Turner during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. LT Terron Armstead was present but not participating. Official injury report will come out later this afternoon. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 10, 2021

In addition to Kamara, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Payton Turner were also absent from today’s session. Left tackle Terron Armstead was present but did not participate, per Saints insider Mike Triplett.

An official injury report will be released sometime this afternoon.

As a focal point of the team’s offense, the loss of Kamara would be a devastating blow for a Saints’ team going up against the 7-2 Titans. Through eight games this year, the four-time Pro Bowler has logged 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

With Kamara potentially out this weekend, recently signed running back Mark Ingram would take over the vast majority of offensive snaps.