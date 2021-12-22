NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Austin Ekeler News

Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler is the latest NFL player heading to the COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Ekeler’s placement in the league’s protocols.

As a result, the Ekeler’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans is up in the air. The undrafted RB out of Western Colorado has 1,347 yards from scrimmage this season. And is one of the NFL’s premier pass-catching backs.

The NFL world was quick to react to the news Wednesday evening.

“Hopefully he is cleared in time but as we discussed on pod today – if he misses it’s likely a committee lead by Justin Jackson,” Fantasy Football analyst Matthew Berry tweeted. “He’s who I’d want if starting a non-Ekeler Chargers RB.”

Establish The Run’s Adam Levitan pointed out Ekeler’s possible replacements for Sunday if the RB can’t go.

With Ekeler (ankle) limited last week: * Justin Jackson 42 snaps, 22 routes

* Josh Kelly 13 snaps, 4 routes

“Might not be terrible to rest the ankle while hoping Austin doesn’t deal with symptoms,” another pointed out.

“Feel better bro get wet soon,” another fan added.