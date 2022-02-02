The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Bill O’Brien News

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'BrienATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since Josh McDaniels took the head job in Las Vegas, Bill O’Brien has been heavily rumored to return to the Patriots staff as an offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the O’Brien-NFL speculation.

“We have no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the Internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We’re not trying to address anything that might happen,” Saban said.

Saban’s remarks got plenty of reaction from the football world.

“Saban sounds legitimately annoyed at the prospect of Bill O’Brien leaving for New England…” one user tweeted.

“With the Patriots having an opening for offensive coordinator, some have wondered if Bill O’Brien could be a consideration,” tweeted ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The view from Alabama…”

“Interesting,” replied Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

“‘I don’t think Bill is trying to leave,’ Saban said,” per a follow-up tweet by Mike Rodak. “Adding he believes O’Brien is ‘looking forward to the challenge’ of O’Brien running the offense in 2022.”

Bill O’Brien’s already got a great gig in Tuscaloosa. However, a return to the Patriots still isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

