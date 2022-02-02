NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Bill O’Brien News

Since Josh McDaniels took the head job in Las Vegas, Bill O’Brien has been heavily rumored to return to the Patriots staff as an offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the O’Brien-NFL speculation.

“We have no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the Internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We’re not trying to address anything that might happen,” Saban said.

Nick Saban on possibility of Bill O’Brien taking an NFL job: “We have no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the Internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We’re not trying to address anything that might happen.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 2, 2022

Saban’s remarks got plenty of reaction from the football world.

“Saban sounds legitimately annoyed at the prospect of Bill O’Brien leaving for New England…” one user tweeted.

Saban sounds legitimately annoyed at the prospect of Bill O'Brien leaving for New England… no great BOB. https://t.co/v8dZbG8W4t — Jimmy Talks Pats (@JimmyTalksPats) February 2, 2022

“With the Patriots having an opening for offensive coordinator, some have wondered if Bill O’Brien could be a consideration,” tweeted ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The view from Alabama…”

With the Patriots having an opening for offensive coordinator, some have wondered if Bill O’Brien could be a consideration. The view from Alabama… https://t.co/EZvxhofoxU — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 2, 2022

“Interesting,” replied Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

“‘I don’t think Bill is trying to leave,’ Saban said,” per a follow-up tweet by Mike Rodak. “Adding he believes O’Brien is ‘looking forward to the challenge’ of O’Brien running the offense in 2022.”

“I don’t think Bill is trying to leave,” Saban said, adding he believes O’Brien is “looking forward to the challenge” of O’Brien running the offense in 2022. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 2, 2022

Bill O’Brien’s already got a great gig in Tuscaloosa. However, a return to the Patriots still isn’t out of the realm of possibility.