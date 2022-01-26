The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Brian Daboll News

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on.ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In a potential turn of events, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is reportedly the favorite to land the Dolphins head coaching job.

According to Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, “several league sources” believe Daboll is at the top of Miami’s list.

Leonard’s latest report got the NFL world talking.

Sportscaster Jon Alba responded with a clenched teeth emoji.

“I personally hate to use the word favorite with anyone, but as I noted yesterday, Daboll has strong support inside the Dolphins organization,” Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson tweeted.

“Vance Joseph, Brian Daboll… who’s the next favorite? Brian Flores?” questioned Chuck Harris of USA Today.

“Daboll is also the favorite for the Giants job, btw,” noted Cam Marino.

“He’s certainly earned the shot,” commented FiveThiryEight’s Josh Hermsmeyer. “But I still wonder about the costs of conflating organizational sharpness with OC sharpness.”

“Can’t hire Quinn,” replied WFAN’s Sal Licata. “They don’t want this smoke.”

 

“I would agree that there is a belief Brian Daboll is still a strong Dolphins candidate at this time,” said Joe Schad.

Miami is likely looking at the Alabama connection when it comes to Daboll. A proven QB developer, Daboll worked with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in college. Why not bring someone in that Tua’s familiar with?

