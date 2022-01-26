NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Brian Daboll News

In a potential turn of events, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is reportedly the favorite to land the Dolphins head coaching job.

According to Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, “several league sources” believe Daboll is at the top of Miami’s list.

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

Leonard’s latest report got the NFL world talking.

“I personally hate to use the word favorite with anyone, but as I noted yesterday, Daboll has strong support inside the Dolphins organization,” Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson tweeted.

I personally hate to use the word favorite with anyone, but as I noted yesterday, Daboll has strong support inside the Dolphins organization. https://t.co/InN7H7z0m0 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 26, 2022

“He’s certainly earned the shot,” commented FiveThiryEight’s Josh Hermsmeyer. “But I still wonder about the costs of conflating organizational sharpness with OC sharpness.”

He's certainly earned the shot. But I still wonder about the costs of conflating organizational sharpness with OC sharpness https://t.co/znxyCsivcp — Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) January 26, 2022

“I would agree that there is a belief Brian Daboll is still a strong Dolphins candidate at this time,” said Joe Schad.

I would agree that there is a belief Brian Daboll is still a strong Dolphins candidate at this time https://t.co/tWCFpaasEc — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 26, 2022

Miami is likely looking at the Alabama connection when it comes to Daboll. A proven QB developer, Daboll worked with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in college. Why not bring someone in that Tua’s familiar with?