NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Newton News

On Wednesday, ESPN’s David Newton reported that Cam Newton will start on Sunday. And play a major role.

However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule didn’t rule out his two-quarterback system. Saying, Sam Darnold will see the field at some point.

As one could imagine, Rhule’s comments got the attention of Panthers fans and media members alike.

“All is well,” NOLA.com’s Patrick McGee commented facetiously.

“Matt Rhule needs to go back to college,” replied one fan.

“Yikes,” former Colts DB Darius Butler reacted.

“Yeah Matt Rhule is way in over his head now,” tweeted another. “It’s becoming obvious.”

“So Darnold will get some snaps at QB and DJ Moore is a game time decision,” ESPN Fantasy Football analyst Matthew Berry responded. Adding, “I would look elsewhere if you were thinking of using [Cam Newton] this week (last week’s QB 5).”

Cam Newton will lead Carolina into a tough divisional matchup against Tom Brady and the Bucs. That said, how long he does so seems to be up in the air.