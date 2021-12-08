The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Chargers News

Los Angeles Chargers helmets.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The LA Chargers will be down some major contributors this weekend. On Wednesday, news dropped that wide receiver Mike Williams and All-Pro corner have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes just a day after four-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen was added to the list.

The NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti was one of the first on the news.

This puts the Chargers in quite the bind heading into Sunday’s game. Down the team’s top two receivers and lockdown corner. Even against a struggling New York Giants team, that’s a lot to overcome.

Word spread quickly around the NFL world.

“Pretty bad timing with the Chiefs coming up in under 10 days…” tweeted one Chargers fan.

“Would love to see Herbert without Allen/Williams,” another said. Continuing, “… Would be a very important game to look at.”

“Herbert was killing it early when these guys were dropping balls but it is averaging out now,” they added. “Almost a perfect time to try and really see the skills.”

“yikes,” responded NFL.com’s Judy Battista.

This clip just speaks for itself.

All that said, with four days still to go until game time, there could be even more Chargers added to the COVID list before kickoff.

Just ask the Dallas Cowboys.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.