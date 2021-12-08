NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Chargers News

The LA Chargers will be down some major contributors this weekend. On Wednesday, news dropped that wide receiver Mike Williams and All-Pro corner have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes just a day after four-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen was added to the list.

#Chargers WR Mike Williams and Chris Harris have been placed on the Covid list. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) December 8, 2021

The NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti was one of the first on the news.

This puts the Chargers in quite the bind heading into Sunday’s game. Down the team’s top two receivers and lockdown corner. Even against a struggling New York Giants team, that’s a lot to overcome.

Word spread quickly around the NFL world.

Pretty bad timing with the Chiefs coming up in under 10 days… https://t.co/aXNFV6h564 — ChargersGermany (@GermanyChargers) December 8, 2021

“Pretty bad timing with the Chiefs coming up in under 10 days…” tweeted one Chargers fan.

Would love to see Herbert without Allen/Williams Mostly care about Allen but would be a very important game to look at Herbert was killing it early on when these guys were dropping balls but it is averaging out now, almost a perfect time to try and really see the skills https://t.co/W59lcK2R09 — Jesse from BGFS (@BaconGamesJesse) December 8, 2021

“Would love to see Herbert without Allen/Williams,” another said. Continuing, “… Would be a very important game to look at.”

“Herbert was killing it early when these guys were dropping balls but it is averaging out now,” they added. “Almost a perfect time to try and really see the skills.”

“yikes,” responded NFL.com’s Judy Battista.

All that said, with four days still to go until game time, there could be even more Chargers added to the COVID list before kickoff.

Just ask the Dallas Cowboys.