NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Davante Adams News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In the latest fallout from Davante Adams incident on "Monday Night Football," files have been charged and the legal process will play out.

Because of that, according to Adam Schefter, Adams' case now falls under the NFL's personal conduct policy. But that reportedly won't impact his status for Sunday's game against Houston.

Per Schefter: "With misdemeanor assault charges being filed against Raiders’ WR Davante Adams, his case now falls under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which waits for the legal process to play out. While it does, Adams will continue playing, including Sunday vs. the Texans."

The NFL world reacted to the Davante news on Wednesday.

"It’s going to be hilarious when he gets a one game suspension for the next Chiefs game. I’ll cover the camera man’s bar tab if that happens," a user laughed.

"The most dragged out controversy ever I promise nobody cares anymore," another said.

"They should send him and 3 first rounders to Pittsburgh as a punishment!!!" a Steelers fan tweeted.

"The NFL allowing this type of behaviour is unacceptable," another fan said. "And the fact the [NFL commissioner] is targeting The Houston Texans allowing Adam’s to play vs them and Deshaun to come back for his first game against the Texans is a disgrace."

For now, Adams and the 1-4 Raiders will try to get things back on track with a home stand against a similarly desperate Texans team.