NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Henry News

The King is set to return to his throne. On Wednesday, news came down that Titans running back Derrick Henry is designated to return from the injured reserve. And he’s expected to participate in this week’s practice.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The [Titans] have officially designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve.”

NFL Twitter was right there to react to the return of the former 2,000-yard rusher.

“The king has returned,” said Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith. Adding, “the NFL playoffs should be much better for it.”

“Unreal comeback,” one fan remarked.

“The news everyone in Tennessee has been waiting for,” tweeted UK sports journalist Richard Graves.

“Getting a healthy (fresh) Derrick Henry back in just time for the playoffs… not bad,” added another Titans fan.

News of Henry’s return has to be sweet to Music City’s ears. However, despite Derrick Henry’s absence the Titans are somehow in the running to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The two-time Pro Bowl RB played in just eight games for Tennessee this season, before going down with a foot injury that required surgery. In those eight games, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. Still good for sixth in the NFL.