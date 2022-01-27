NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.

One NFL owner has come out and said his team won’t be making such a trade.

The New York Giants have ruled out a potential Deshaun Watson blockbuster trade.

As if their praise of Daniel Jones didn’t say enough, #Giants owner John Mara makes clear the organization won’t be trading for Deshaun Watson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“No one is trading for him until his legal matters are resolved,” one fan predicted.

“People seem to forget that Watson went 4-12 his last season. He’s not going to turn around a bad team,” another fan suggested.

“Did Mara not see the Bills vs Chiefs? You won’t go anywhere unless you have a QB of that caliber and Daniel Jones isn’t nowhere near close to any of those guys,” one fan added.

The Giants have been linked to some other quarterbacks, too. Mainly: Russell Wilson.

However, it sounds like the Giants are committed to former top NFL Draft pick Daniel Jones moving forward.

Forget Deshaun Watson. This likely applies to Russell Wilson too. Joe Schoen and John Mara strongly backed Daniel Jones. They believe in him. Mara: “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.” https://t.co/LRyZearxBR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 26, 2022

The Giants are coming off a down 2021 season, but will hope to push toward playoff contention in 2022.