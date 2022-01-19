The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jalen Hurts News

Eagles quarterback Jalen HurtsTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Continuing the postmortem on the Eagles 2021 season, general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Philadelphia’s plans going forward, specifically when it comes to Jalen Hurts.

And according to AP NFL writer Rob Maaddi, Roseman says Hurts has secured the starting QB role for next season.

News of Hurts’ co-sign from Eagles brass made waves across NFL Twitter Wednesday.

“Well there you go,” replied CBN News’ John Stolnis.

“Jalen Hurts haters in shambles,” commented one fan.

“Truth is Howie couldn’t say anything else about Jalen,” Maaddi followed up. Adding, “I’m sure the Eagles will explore all options. IF they decide to go another direction, they’ll say they couldn’t pass up an opportunity to upgrade.” Concluding, “Nothing is ever definitive in sports.”

“As he should be,” said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.

“I’m sure this won’t get thrown in Howie’s face in two months when the Eagles are linked to every big QB trade rumor,” commented Bryan Toporek of Bleacher Report.

“Hell yeah!! Love Jalen Hurts!” replied Troy King. “Rooting for him.”

“Haven’t felt more confident in the team’s future since 2016,” an Eagles fan remarked. Saying, “THIS is what I wanted to hear.”

We’ll see if Roseman and the Eagles stick to their word. But for now it looks like Jalen Hurts is the man in the City of Brotherly Love.

