NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jalen Hurts Update

The good news is that Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury doesn't seem to be as serious as feared. But the latest update on his status doesn't bode well for Week 16.

Hurts did not practice for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book took all reps at quarterback instead.

The Eagles starter is dealing with a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out of Sunday's huge game against the Dallas Cowboys. If he doesn't start, Minshew will be getting the nod against Dallas in his place.

Eagles fans are understandably upset to see Hurts miss this big game. But a few are content to rest him for the game if it means having him healthy for the final two games of the season:

Jalen Hurts has been playing at an MVP level all season. He's 13-1 with a 67.3-percent completion rate, 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions so far.

Best of all, Hurts has been able to improve as a passer without sacrificing any of his running ability. He has 747 yards on the ground and another 13 touchdowns on the year.

Hurts is a serious candidate for MVP, but his absence at this crucial point in the season could wind up costing him votes - and the award.

Will Jalen Hurts be fit to play this weekend or the final two games of the season?