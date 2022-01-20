The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jon Gruden News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The National Football League responded on Wednesday to the lawsuit filed by ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden was fired by the Raiders earlier this season when past emails using racist tropes and offensive language were leaked to the Wall Street Journal.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach filed a lawsuit against the NFL following his firing, alleging that the league leaked the emails themselves.

The NFL has reportedly filed two different motions in response to the lawsuit; one being to dismiss the lawsuit on merits and the other being to force the litigation into arbitration.

Pro Football Talk had more details on the response:

The motion calls Gruden’s claims a “made-up conspiracy theory” that the league leaked Gruden’s emails to Washington executive Bruce Allen in an effort to hurt Gruden. More specifically, the NFL argues that the truth of the information disseminated by the league is a defense to any claims of intentional interference with his business relationships, that the NFL was not prohibited from disclosing emails he voluntarily sent to Allen, and that Gruden has not sufficiently alleged that the NFL engaged in any type of actionable negligence.

The separate motion to compel arbitration focuses on Gruden’s employment contract and the NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws. The argument is simple; the league believes Gruden doesn’t have the right to pursue his claims in court.

That’s not all, though.

According to The Athletic, the league has alleged that Gruden sent offensive electronic correspondences to at least six people.

“Gruden sent a variety of similarly abhorrent emails to a half dozen recipients over a seven-year period, in which he denounced `the emergence of women as referees,’ and frequently used homophobic and sexist slurs to refer to Commissioner Goodell, then-Vice President Joseph Biden, a gay professional football player drafted in 2014, and others,” the NFL wrote.

The Raiders’ players, meanwhile, appeared to play better in the absence of their now-former head coach, making the playoffs.

Las Vegas lost to Cincinnati in the Wild Card round on Saturday night. The Raiders are now looking to hire a full-time head coach.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh could be that man…

It’s been quite a couple of months for the Raiders and it looks like it’s only going to get more interesting from here.

