NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Josh Allen News

After throwing for more than 300 yards and rushing for 100 more during Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bills quarterback Josh Allen approached the postgame podium in a walking boot. Later, it was determined that the star QB had suffered a sprained foot and will be day-to-day heading into Week 15.

On Wednesday, the Bills received an update on their 25-year-old signal caller.

Allen was listed as a limited participant for today’s walk-through. Looking ahead toward Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McDermott said the team will need to take things “one day at a time.”

“We’ll see,” McDermott said, per The Buffalo News. “We’re always going to put a player’s health first and foremost. He’s gotta take it one day at a time and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

After today’s walk-through, the Bills are set to notch a full practice on Thursday. Allen’s activity through tomorrow and Friday’s practices will give us a better indication of whether or not he’ll take the field on Sunday.

Suffering the foot sprain during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, Allen was able to return to the field and finish out the game. During his postgame press conference, the QB showed confidence that he wouldn’t miss any time with this injury.

“I finished the game on it,” he said, “so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal.”

Stay tuned for updates on Josh Allen’s injury status moving forward.