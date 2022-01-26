NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Josh McDaniels News

At one point this offseason, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was reportedly the lead candidate to land the head coaching job in Las Vegas.

But, according to recent reports from Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the “strong buzz” around McDaniels as the next head coach of the Raiders has been “quickly muted.”

McDaniels is reportedly no longer the favorite to take over in Vegas.

Tafur: Josh McDaniels is not the favorite for the #Raiders job anymore, and the latest on the GM search via @TheAthletic https://t.co/zxC9n7Nu2F — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 26, 2022

The vast majority of Raiders fans seem pleased by McDaniels’ drop down the list of head coaching consideration.

“Good. He never should’ve been in the first place,” one fan wrote.

“Crisis averted,” another added.

It’s unclear what caused Josh McDaniels to fall out of favor with the Raiders’ front office, but it all happened fairly suddenly.

According to Tafur, the New England OC was at one point so confident he was getting the job that he was calling coaches around the league to put together a staff.

“McDaniels apparently had been calling coaches around the league about putting together a staff, but it appears something happened in the last 24 hours,” Tafur wrote.

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, who was once a leading candidate for the Raiders’ GM job, has also reportedly fallen down the list of consideration.

There is reportedly no new clear favorite for either of these jobs.