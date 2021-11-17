NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson has found his way onto the injury report yet again in Week 11.

The superstar quarterback was not spotted at the media portion of Ravens practice on Wednesday, and the afternoon injury report revealed why. According to reports from ESPN insider Jamison Hensley, Jackson was “sent home” with an illness.

The illness is reportedly not COVID-19 related.

This is the second time this season that Jackson has missed a practice with a non-COVID-19 related illness. Back in Week 3, the former league MVP missed a practice but was still able to play on Sunday.

Jackson also missed two practices in Week 4 with back soreness, but was still able to play that week as well.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to another practice absence for Jackson in 2021.

😭he get sick a lot is he good? https://t.co/ON5UI7Ebmh — Chris the… (@SoufsideWoodall) November 17, 2021

Zinc & Vitamin C seems to do the trick for me https://t.co/VwGmcfqQYs — LJRavens2021SuperBowl (@Michael61062499) November 17, 2021

one thing about lamar he STAY sick, somebody get my cousin some orange juice & vitamins🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/JSjofnlXVI — LIBRA.. (@thatssomegan) November 17, 2021

Is it just me or is Lamar sick 2-3x a year enough to miss practice https://t.co/hEc4HNoDFu — Sam Issermoyer (@samizzy72) November 17, 2021

Basically a scheduled tweet https://t.co/MclmbqExK5 — Louis Metzinger (@LouisMetzinger) November 17, 2021

Speaking to the media this afternoon, John Harbaugh revealed that starting center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home with an illness. The head coach said “It’s that time of year,” eluding to flu season.

Given Jackson’s previous history with missed practices, there’s a significant possibility that he’s still able to take the field for this weekend’s matchup against the Chicago Bears. Coming off a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins, the star QB is likely itching to get his team back on track.

Stay tuned for updates on Jackson’s health as the week goes on.