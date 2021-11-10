NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Mac Jones Drama

Midway through his first NFL season, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has already found himself at the center of some league drama.

During a Week 9 matchup with the Panthers, Carolina defensive end Brian Burns hit the Patriots quarterback with a blindside strip sack. As the ball bounced around in the backfield and the third-year defender went to pursue it, Jones grabbed Burns’ leg and twisted it — taking him to the turf.

Burns hobbled off the field and was examined in the sideline tent for a lower leg injury.

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

you can see Jones grabs Burns’ leg here https://t.co/LAGTsvq0LG pic.twitter.com/JY9oeuX4Yh — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 7, 2021

When asked if he would extend an apology to Burns during a press conference on Wednesday, Jones said he “already addressed that situation” and is looking forward to playing the next game.

Burns and others around the Carolina organization have been outspoken about Jones’ “dirty play.” Earlier this afternoon, the Panthers DE shared his take on the situation.

“It would be nice to have an apology, but it’s not gonna happen,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “However the NFL handles it is on them.

“I would just like to play them again,” he added. “And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to what seemed like some veiled threats for the 23-year-old quarterback.

Essentially hoping someone else gets to hurt Mac with that “happy hunting” comment; real classy! https://t.co/UQa9a3u7im — 7Ringz (@teddy_talks12) November 10, 2021

Patriots play Cleveland this weekend. Happy Hunting @Flash_Garrett https://t.co/dpJjNLDYoj — Jordan Smith (@The_JBoogie) November 10, 2021

“Mac Jones is a dirty player” Also Brian Burns : pic.twitter.com/sFBeg3X9Ze — 🎄Cam 🎄 (@Cam42704) November 9, 2021

Mac Jones and the Patriots, who have now won three straight games, will take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is notorious for striking fear into opposing quarterbacks. And with Burns’ comments in mind, Jones will likely have his head on a swivel during this weekend’s Week 10 contest.

Burns’ status for this weekend’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is questionable as he continues to deal with this ankle injury.