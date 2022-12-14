NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Major Injury Updates

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

As injuries begin to pile up with the end of the regular season nearing, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some updates on the statuses of a few big name quarterbacks, as well as a pair of breakout rookies on Wednesday.

Per RapSheet: Bengals QB Joe Burrow (elbow) was a full participant in today's practice, as was Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (concussion). The insider notes that Lamar Jackson did not practice.

While adding that Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker (foot) has no status and will reportedly play on Thursday night and QB Brock Purdy (oblique) is questionable for that same game.

The Seahawks and Niners open Week 15 with an NFC West matchup in front of the 12th Man.