NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Myles Garrett News

Myles Garrett is resting at home on Wednesday as he continues to recover from injuries suffered in a car crash on Monday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says the star pass rusher will return to the Browns' practice facilities on Thursday, per team insider Jake Trotter.

Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road after leaving the Browns' practice facility on Monday. He lost control of his 2021 Porshe, which flipped several times before coming to rest off the side of the road.

Garrett and his unidentified female passenger were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder and sprained biceps in the accident.

The team released a statement on Garrett's status on Tuesday:

“First — and most importantly — we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday night. “After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. “Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Garrett's activity in tomorrow's practice session will be a good indicator of his status heading into the weekend.