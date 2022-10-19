NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Sam Darnold News

After missing the first six games of the 2022 season, Sam Darnold has been designated to return from the injured reserve.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain during the preseason.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"My QB is back," one fan wrote.

"THE GHOSTS HAVE RETURNED TO CAROLINA," another joked.

"Darnold may not be great, but he can't be worse than Baker was," another said.

Darnold will return just in time for a controversy at the QB position. On Tuesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks refused to commit to Baker Mayfield as the team's starter moving forward.

Mayfield missed this past week's loss with a high-ankle sprain of his own. Before that, the former Browns QB struggled mightily in his first season with Carolina.

The Panthers have opened up a 21-day window for Darnold to practice before he's placed on the 53-man active roster.

With both Mayfield and Darnold out this past weekend, P.J. Walker stepped up as the team's starting QB. Unfortunately, he suffered a neck injury in Sunday's loss to the Rams and is questionable to play in Week 7. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral remains on IR with the season-ending injury he suffered during the preseason.

With all these injuries on the table, Darnold's impending return is a welcome sight.