NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Zach Wilson News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New York Jets look poised to get their starting quarterback back in a few days.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday afternoon that doctors have cleared Wilson to return and if he has no setbacks, he'll start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is massive for the Jets as Wilson tries to have a better season than he did last year.

Wilson is coming off a meniscus tear and a bone bruise in his right knee. He suffered the injuries during the preseason and had to have surgery on the knee to get it back to 100%.

The NFL community is excited for him to be back starting meaningful games.

The Jets went 1-2 with Wilson out as Joe Flacco started in their first three games.

They'll look to get back to .500 on Sunday as they try to win on the road in Wilson's first start of the year. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.