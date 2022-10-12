NFL World Reacts To Week 6 Schedule Change News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL has made a tentative change to its Week 6 schedule, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Per Yates, "in the event that the Astros-Mariners series goes to a 4th game this Sunday, Seahawks-Cardinals will be moved back from 4:05 PM ET to 5:30 PM ET."

The NFL world reacted to the idea of a rare 5:30 PM kickoff on social media.

"Yes, they should always have a 5:30est game," one user replied. "Gets us all the way to SNF, gives us an option to bet on when we miss the 4-4:25 because we aren’t paying attention. Gives us hope."

"This *probably* won’t affect TV coverage (Fox regionally in AZ and the PNW) but we’ll see," said 506 Sports.

"Petition to have a 5:30 game every Sunday to fill in the hours between 4pm games and SNF," another tweeted.

"The NFL actually did a good thing here," another fan said. "Now we don’t have any break from the afternoon games to the Sunday night game. A true 10 hours of nonstop football. Make it permanent. Give us a 5:30pm ET game every week."

How are you feeling about a possible 5:30 game?