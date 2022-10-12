NFL World Reacts To Week 6 Schedule Change News
The NFL has made a tentative change to its Week 6 schedule, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Per Yates, "in the event that the Astros-Mariners series goes to a 4th game this Sunday, Seahawks-Cardinals will be moved back from 4:05 PM ET to 5:30 PM ET."
The NFL world reacted to the idea of a rare 5:30 PM kickoff on social media.
"Yes, they should always have a 5:30est game," one user replied. "Gets us all the way to SNF, gives us an option to bet on when we miss the 4-4:25 because we aren’t paying attention. Gives us hope."
"This *probably* won’t affect TV coverage (Fox regionally in AZ and the PNW) but we’ll see," said 506 Sports.
"Petition to have a 5:30 game every Sunday to fill in the hours between 4pm games and SNF," another tweeted.
"The NFL actually did a good thing here," another fan said. "Now we don’t have any break from the afternoon games to the Sunday night game. A true 10 hours of nonstop football. Make it permanent. Give us a 5:30pm ET game every week."
How are you feeling about a possible 5:30 game?