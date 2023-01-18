NFL World Reacts To Weekend's Serious Weather Forecast

Heading into this weekend's Divisional Round, the weather forecast predicts snowfall during two separate games.

Both the Jaguars-Chiefs game in Kansas City and the Bengals-Bills game in Orchard Park are projected to have snow throughout the contest.

Take a look at the separate weather forecasts here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Bills-Bengals snow bowl? NFL YOU SCRIPTED THIS," one fan wrote.

"Nothing is better than watching football in the snow..." another said.

"Oh boyyyyy," another added.

Snow and poor weather conditions typically favors the underdog. That being said, both the Chiefs and Bills have a wealth of experience playing in snow games at their home stadiums.

As if these Divisional Round matchups weren't exciting enough, these forecasts add an extra wrinkle of hype heading into the weekend.

The Chiefs will welcome the Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bills will host the Bengals at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.