NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Admitted This Week

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he does not regret what he said about the Chicago Bears heading into Sunday night’s game.

The Packers and the Bears are set to meet on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

Earlier this year, Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Bears in Chicago. Late in the game, Rodgers scored a touchdown and told some Bears fans “I own you!”

Rodgers made it clear this week that he doesn’t regret what he said.

“At some point, what I said will be used against me — that’s just part of it. But I have no regrets for saying what I said, and obviously I think the record kinda speaks for itself,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers on “I still own you” two months later: “At some point, what I said will be used against me — that's just part of it. But I have no regrets for saying what I said, and obviously I think the record kinda speaks for itself.” Full story here:https://t.co/4DU0DVjec9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 9, 2021

Hey, we don’t blame Rodgers for his brutally honest admission. The rest of the NFL world doesn’t, either.

The stats back themselves up.

“Love that he’s owning it,” Albert Breer tweeted.

“Nor should he,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Green Bay’s 22-5 record against Chicago with Rodgers as quarterback, however, does speak for itself,” Packers News tweeted.

Sunday night should be fun.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Chicago is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.