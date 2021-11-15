NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers’ Father Said

We haven’t heard much from the parents of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Everyone seems to be aware of a fracture in the relationship between the quarterback and his family, but not much has been discussed as of late.

That changed this week.

Speaking to USA TODAY, the father of the Green Bay Packers quarterback offered support for his son amid the COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, previously told the media that he had been “immunized.” Rodgers ended up testing positive and had to miss last week’s game.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route,” Ed said, via People.

It’s interesting that Ed Rodgers decided to speak up on his son’s behalf now. It’s been several years since the father of the legendary quarterback did a public interview.

Aaron Rodgers' father said Thursday that he is proud of the stance his son has taken on COVID-19 vaccines, despite the widespread criticism it has drawn.https://t.co/Gq0zVTCVEo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 12, 2021

Among the most-interesting tidbits: Rodgers’ dad is a chiropractor.

Aaron Rodgers’ father, Ed Rodgers—a chiropractor— said,"I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there's a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus." Natural things to “help mitigate” the #COVID19 #coronavirus ? https://t.co/IZPCqibpFM — Bruce Y. Lee (@bruce_y_lee) November 12, 2021

Rodgers’ dad added that there could be progress being made in the family relationship.

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Aaron Rodgers' father on QB's approach to COVID-19 vaccines: 'I'm proud of him' https://t.co/3MChvf7K1G #Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 12, 2021

Packers fans, meanwhile, are encouraged by the development.

“Rodgers having even a semblance of support from his family may be the missing link to finally win an NFC title game. This is news!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers reportedly stopped talking to his family in 2014, according to an interview given by his dad in 2017.

“The main thing (is) I just support him. I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done,” Ed said.

Rodgers and the Packers improved to 8-2 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

With this year’s Super Bowl being in Southern California, perhaps we’ll get to see Rodgers’ family in attendance if the Packers make it there.