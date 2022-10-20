NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Dan Snyder

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's always a big deal when Aaron Rodgers is asked to share his thoughts on something.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is never afraid to share his opinion when he's asked and that continued on Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers was asked about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder since there's been a lot of drama surrounding him in recent weeks and had a fascinating answer.

"That's a tough question. There's been some interesting articles and, obviously, some headlines that maybe grab your attention if you're surfing on Rob's site. It's interesting for sure. But I don't know how much it harms the league. It's obviously been some incidents that reflect poorly on certain organizations, which isn't great for the league, but as you guys know, the league is going to protect itself and I'm sure they'll make the right decisions," Rodgers said.

It's safe to say the NFL community isn't thrilled with this answer from Rodgers.

This question came after ESPN released a story last week that reported that Snyder has "dirt" on other NFL owners.