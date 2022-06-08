NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers spoke with reporters following Green Bay Packers OTAs.

During his media appearance, he was asked about his relationship with former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers made it clear he loved Adams like a brother and wishes him nothing but the best.

"I love Davante and I truly wish him well," Rodgers said about his old teammate. "I love Davante like a brother and I appreciate everything we accomplished together. I'm disappointed we couldn't finish together, but absolutely zero animosity. Nothing but love for him."

Fans know Rodgers is hurting a little bit without his favorite target.

"It's like hearing your dad say 'I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed,'" one fan said about Rodgers' comments.

"Gonna miss 17, hoping that by Week 12 he unfollows Carr on socials, a behind the scenes practice argument goes down, and stuff like that," another fan said.

Others reporters love what locker room access can bring. "Locker room access!" Las Vegas Raiders reporter Tashan Reed said.

Rodgers will have to find a new No. 1 target.