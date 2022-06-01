NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jackson Mahomes

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Four of the NFL's top quarterbacks will collide on the golf course for "The Match." Veteran legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on younger superstars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday night at Wynn Golf Club.

Bleacher Report teased the TNT event by highlighting the generational divide in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday night. Along with discussing their favorite video games and music, Rodgers took a veiled shot at Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes.

"Pat, I'm sure is a big TikToker," Rodgers said when asked what social media platform he uses most. "It runs in the family."

The younger Mahomes has a million followers on his TikTok page, which he mostly uses to post dance moves. Plenty of fans enjoyed the joke.

However, another fan pointed out the hypocrisy of Green Bay's icon mocking someone else's family given Rodgers' strained relationship with his own family. He reportedly hasn't always been on speaking terms with his brother, Bachelorette star Jordan Rodgers.

There will likely be plenty more trash talk when the two-on-two golf competition commences at 6:30 p.m. ET.