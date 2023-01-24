NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jets

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

During his time on the show today, the four-time MVP was asked about rumors linking him to the New York Jets. Rodgers didn't bite on the rumors, but rather raved about the potential of former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

"I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him, and kind of breakdown a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time," Rodgers said. "Because I think he's talented enough to have a long career in the league."

Fans took to social media to react to Rodgers' statement.

"Aaron Rodgers believes in Zach Wilson. The coaching staff and organization seem to believe in him (parted ways with OC) But do the Jets fans believe in him?" one person asked.

At least one Jets fan is hoping Rodgers comes to New York to mentor Wilson.

"Translation: I am going there, gonna win with all these young weapons, teach this kid who I like how to win and hand him the baton ... can't wait!" the fan said.

"Reads more like Zach needs to work on his fundamentals, which is what we all see," added another.

What do you make of Rodgers comment?