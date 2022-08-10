NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason.

Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason.

Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see what he can do after he spoke to the media on Wednesday. He also downplayed the notion that Love has gone through a lot of ridicule since he was drafted.

"I don't know about that," Rodgers said. "There's always pressure on a first-round pick. The tracks are looking more similar by the day, him being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years. Something clicks in at some point and the game slows down and you make the plays that you're capable of making and I look forward to watching him on Friday and against the Saints as well."

Kickoff for Packers-49ers will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.