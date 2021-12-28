The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers continues to openly share his opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL’s handling of the recent virus outbreak.

During his Tuesday appearance with The Pat McAfee Showthe Green Bay quarterback called out the league’s “two-class system” for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

With vaccinated players continuing to test positive for the virus, Rodgers believes the NFL should do away with rules making things more difficult for unvaccinated players (like himself).

“Why are non-vaccinated players still held to a different testing standard and ability to come back at a sooner date? … Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive,” he said. The facts of whatever science we’re using here & it’s changing all the time doesn’t really back up having a 2 class system.”

In addition to this statement, the veteran signal caller compared the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 to the flu.

Just like any of Aaron Rodgers’ comments regarding COVID-19, these garnered a significant reaction from the NFL world.

“Bout to never watch pat mcafee again giving this idiot a platform to spew ‘his opinion’ which is just flat out misinformation,” one fan wrote.

“If idiots like this are going to be given a platform to make these kinds of statements, they should at least be fact checked in real time. Just put a graph up of cases and hospital rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated people while he speaking so people know the truth,” another added.

Despite his tumultuous season off the field, Rodgers is currently the frontrunner two claim back-to-back MVP trophies.

