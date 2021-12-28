NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said Tuesday

Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers continues to openly share his opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL’s handling of the recent virus outbreak.

During his Tuesday appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay quarterback called out the league’s “two-class system” for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

With vaccinated players continuing to test positive for the virus, Rodgers believes the NFL should do away with rules making things more difficult for unvaccinated players (like himself).

“Why are non-vaccinated players still held to a different testing standard and ability to come back at a sooner date? … Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive,” he said. The facts of whatever science we’re using here & it’s changing all the time doesn’t really back up having a 2 class system.”

In addition to this statement, the veteran signal caller compared the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 to the flu.

Just like any of Aaron Rodgers’ comments regarding COVID-19, these garnered a significant reaction from the NFL world.

If Aaron Rodgers is genuinely interested in having conversations with people who disagree with him, he might start by giving a one-on-one interview to anyone other than Pat pic.twitter.com/B4GGXDr3Mz — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 28, 2021

“Bout to never watch pat mcafee again giving this idiot a platform to spew ‘his opinion’ which is just flat out misinformation,” one fan wrote.

“If idiots like this are going to be given a platform to make these kinds of statements, they should at least be fact checked in real time. Just put a graph up of cases and hospital rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated people while he speaking so people know the truth,” another added.

Really hard to listen to how vaccines create a class system in society from a man who’s made $220mil by throwing a ball around. He’s a great football player, and he has every right to talk about anything (all athletes do) but his views on vaccines are idiotic + irresponsible https://t.co/AITsiZHphP — Isaac Vineburg’s Tweeter Account (@ivineburg) December 28, 2021

Despite his tumultuous season off the field, Rodgers is currently the frontrunner two claim back-to-back MVP trophies.