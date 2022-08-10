NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson Said About Najee Harris

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Peterson spoke to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and couldn't stop talking about his quads.

"I caught myself a couple of times looking at him," Peterson said. I'm like golly, this boy's thick...and those big quads."

The football world on social media found this quote hilarious.

Harris is looking to pick up where he left off from last year. He finished the 2021-22 season with 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also racked up 74 receptions for 467 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Peterson will definitely have his eyes on Harris when the regular season starts on Sept. 11.