NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason didn't hold back his true thoughts on the United States' prisoner swap for Brittney Griner.

Esiason is furious that ex-Marine Paul Whelan wasn't involved in the prisoner exchange. It was a one-for-one swap involving Russia and the United States.

"I can tell you that right now. I know that we’re all happy that Brittney’s home, like we said earlier on," Esiason said. "But when you think about the magnitude of what we traded to get back a WNBA professional athlete, and left a Marine sitting there, whose family has been trying for years to get him out of there with nothing, nothing from the U.S. government."

Another reason Esiason didn't like this deal is because Viktor Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death," was sent back to Russia.

Esiason continued, "We all know what happened to Brittney should have never happened. We look so pathetic. And listening to our president talk about this is such a pathetic feeling. I want to be happy, but I can’t."

The responses to Esiason's remarks have been mixed.

One person commented, "First, who is Boomer Esiason and why should I care what he thinks?"

Another person said, "Thanks Boomer for speaking what we all were thinks."

"Fun fact me and boomer have the same amount of Super Bowl rings," a Twitter user wrote. "Also how does it look weak to get your citizens back? Why must the US be cruel to appease you????"

It's possible Esiason will address this backlash during Friday's edition of "Boomer And Gio."

Griner was detained in Russia in February. She was later convicted on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison.