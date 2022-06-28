NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With serious questions about the Browns quarterback situation going into 2022, some have wondered whether the team would turn back to Baker Mayfield if worst comes to worst.

Don't hold your breathe.

Per Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com, "I asked Baker Mayfield if there was any chance for a reconciliation with the Browns if they were without their quarterback this season. He said the Browns would have to reach out to start that process. Mayfield said he has moved on."

The NFL world reacted to the latest on the Baker-Browns relationship Tuesday.

"Translation: 'I’m not going to ever. Not even if there’s a fire,'" tweeted Lindsey Ok.

"So he’s moved on but is open to listening if the Browns reach out?" asked Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 "The Fan." "Doesn’t sound like he’s moved on at all then Browns."

"I’m not even a Baker fan but it’s hard not to root for him at this point," another user said.

"This is the question that needed to be asked," remarked Ryan Dunleavy. "Interesting answer. Hard feelings aside, it’s in Baker’s best interest to stay, play well with a good team and earn a free-agent deal."

"One 'you up?' text should thaw the ice," replied KSHB41's Aaron Ladd.

A year-long suspension is very much on the table for Deshaun Watson given his alleged behavior. If that happens, the Browns brought in Jacoby Brissett.

But, they still have a former No. 1 overall pick on their roster.