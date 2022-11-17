NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About Lamar Jackson's Mom

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Lamar Jackson of Louisville (L), Bryce Love of Stanford and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma attend the press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson have had their paths cross many times during their NFL careers. But there was one story from their college days involving Jackson's mom that Baker was eager to tell - much to the surprise of Jackson himself.

Speaking to the media this week ahead of Sunday's game between Mayfield's Panthers and Jackson's Ravens, Mayfield revealed that Jackson's mother once invited him to work out with Jackson. But Mayfield declined the offer because he apparently felt intimidated by her.

Jackson was told of that story on Wednesday, and nearly burst out laughing. "He said he's intimidated by my mama?" he said with incredulity before saying that he would call her to verify the story.

NFL fans are absolutely eating up this hilarious story. Some are suggesting that Mayfield should have taken Jackson's mother up on the offer given how his NFL career has gone:

Prior to being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson got to know each other through two appearances as finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Jackson won the award as a sophomore in 2016, with Mayfield finishing third. The following year, Mayfield would win the award as a senior, while Jackson finished third.

At the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield went No. 1 overall while Jackson fell to No. 32 - but Jackson has had the better career than Mayfield by far. He's also 6-2 against Mayfield as a starter.

Perhaps Mayfield will get closer to evening up that record this weekend.