NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Postgame

A crazy week in Cleveland was capped off by a Browns win on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, defeated the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals with relative ease on Sunday.

Cleveland topped Cincinnati, 41-16, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns improved to 5-4 on the regular season with the big win.

Mayfield had a very efficient game, throwing for 218 yards and two touchdowns, leading his offense to an easy win.

Following the game, Mayfield had a brutally honest admission.

“I’m proud of these guys and the focus they had despite all the bullshit that was going on this week,” Mayfield told reporters.

It’s clear that Mayfield was frustrated by the growing situation with Odell Beckham Jr. Perhaps the relationship between Mayfield and Beckham was solid, but it clearly got to a point where both parties needed to move on.

Browns fans enjoy the honesty, too.

The Browns had a disappointing start to the season, but perhaps today’s win – and what happened this week – will force them to come together and go on a roll moving forward.

Cleveland will return to the field next Sunday against the Patriots.