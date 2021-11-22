NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield’s Wife Said

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, made headlines this weekend for a post she shared on her Instagram Story following Sunday afternoon’s win.

The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday afternoon, though Baker Mayfield didn’t play very well. The former No. 1 overall pick, who’s playing through multiple injuries, struggled to pass the ball during Sunday’s close win.

Following the game, Mayfield faced criticism for declining to speak with the media. He also reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win with his teammates.

Emily Mayfield shared a post on her Instagram Story that questioned the toughness of her husband’s teammates.

“No one better say anything bad about Baker Mayfield after this game I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest our team should take the hint and get tougher,” the post read.

Emily Mayfield later deleted the post from her IG Story.

“I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell!” she wrote on Twitter.

I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell! https://t.co/vo1oNAiYom — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) November 22, 2021

Still, Emily Mayfield is facing some criticism.

“I think players’ family members should refrain from tweeting about the players other than general supportive stuff,” one fan tweeted.

“Except for it’s the second time you’ve done it this season. Everyone else on here wants you to be their bestie. I want you to can it and let your husband do his job. You’re trying to get headlines. It’s a gross and disrespectful distraction,” another fan said on Twitter.

Not everyone is in agreement with that, though. Everyone has a right to share their opinion on social media.

Most fans just want Baker and the team to heal up and perform well down the stretch.

“There’s a lot of Browns fans that still have Bakers back. The whole team needs the bye week bad to heal up,” one fan wrote.

The Browns are set to return to the field on Sunday night against the Ravens.