NFL World Reacts To What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Tom Brady

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Tom Brady is enjoying being out on the football field right now.

Speaking on his podcast after the Steelers win over Tampa Bay this past weekend, the former QB revealed he had an in-person view of the game. And admitted that the Tom he saw playing Sunday wasn't the same one that he lined up against many times across his 18-year NFL career:

Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it. ... It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way. I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun, to him. ... It just looked like a different Tom.

The NFL world reacted to Big Ben's Brady commentary across social media.

How much Brady's personal life is affecting his play on the field remains a question mark. But this year does feel different than seasons past, dating back to his mysterious semi-retirement.