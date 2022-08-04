NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Fantasy

It should come as no surprise that Bill Belichick — one of the most serious and laser-focused minds in NFL history — doesn't care about your fantasy football team.

The New England Patriots head coach confirmed this with a blunt comment on Thursday.

“Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me," Belichick said, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Belichick.

"Well it does to me Bill," one fan said.

"Me after losing in the fantasy football championship for the 3rd time in 4 years:" another joked.

"How dare he, fantasy football means everything to me !!" another added.

This past season, none of Belichick's players were really worth starting in most fantasy leagues. None of his offensive skill players finished the season with more than 1,000 yards. Jakobi Meyers led the team in receiving with 866 yards and Damien Harris led the team in rushing with 929 yards.

If you do decide to start a Pats player this coming season, just remember Belichick doesn't care about your weekly results.