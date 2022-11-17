NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

It's been seven years and over a dozen games since the New England Patriots lost a game to the rival New York Jets. So Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't in a mood to show his former team a plethora of respect.

Speaking to the media this week, Belichick was dismissive of the Jets' scheme under head coach Robert Saleh. He said that "the Jets are the Jets" and left it at that.

"The Jets are the Jets. They have their way of doing things... right now the Jets are the Jets," Belichick said.

Clearly Belichick isn't as high on the Jets as many others in the media are. Though given his recent history, he has no reason to be.

That's not going to stop NFL fans for ripping Belichick for being so dismissive of an opposing team. Patriots fans adored it, but some fans who don't even like the Jets are hoping they win on Sunday just to cut Belichick down to size:

The New York Jets haven't beaten the New England Patriots since 2015 and have beaten them only twice since 2011.

Even after Tom Brady left the Patriots, the Jets were still completely incapable of beating them under the most favorable of circumstances.

Belichick likely feels supremely confident in thumbing his nose at the team that has effectively been 1-2 easy wins for him every year for two decades now.

Can you really blame him?