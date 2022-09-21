NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson.

At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some.

Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP candidate. … Wait until we see what his contract is, that will answer them."

The NFL world reacted to Belichick's comments on social media.

"BB about to offer Lamar $235M," one fan replied.

"I know what he’s trying to do here," laughed another fan.

"Patriots fans would throw Mac Jones off a bridge in a heart beat to sign Lamar Jackson," another said.

The Ravens and Patriots face-off Sunday in Foxborough at 1 PM ET.