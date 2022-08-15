NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Matt Rhule

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is always hilarious with the media and that didn't change on Monday morning.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and he gave the most Bill Belichick answer possible.

“He’s a football guy. So have a lot in common there. We both really enjoy football," Belichick said.

NFL fans had all sorts of reactions to this viral quote.

"He's a carbon-based life form. So, we have a lot in common there," one fan tweeted.

"Bill Belichick standing behind a random customer at Chick Fil A: 'He's a chicken sandwich guy. So have a lot in common there. We both really enjoy chicken sandwiches,'" another fan tweeted.

"There's no higher honor than Bill Belichick calling you a football guy," another fan tweeted.

The Patriots and Panthers will square off this Friday in a preseason game. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.