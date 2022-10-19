NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way.

According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4 Bears have been this season and everything they've done right.

Belichick praised just about everyone on the Bears roster from their wide receivers to their linebackers and identified them all by name. Clearly the man has done his homework and the extra credit leading up to Sunday.

For some NFL fans, this was further proof that Belichick takes no NFL team for granted. To others, it's a sign that Belichick knows how bad the Bears are but doesn't want to get caught lacking. But to most, it just means that the Patriots are going to win easily:

Obviously any team can win on any given Sunday. Belichick's own Patriots can attest to this with a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins where his team only scored seven points.

But the Patriots defense will likely feast on the struggling Bears offense this week. Chicago ranks 31st in points scored and 28th in yards. They have yet to score 24 points in a game this season.

The Patriots offense, by contrast, has scored 24 points in each of their last four games and held three opponents to 15 points or less. No surprise then that they're 8-point favorites.

The game will be played on Monday at 8:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.