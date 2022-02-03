NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Tom Brady

About 36 hours after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League, Bill Belichick released a statement.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning. He did not mention Belichick, the Patriots or their fan base in his initial announcement.

The legendary quarterback spent 20 years in New England, winning six Super Bowls. Wednesday night, Belichick released a statement of his own.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years,” the legendary NFL head coach said.

The ultimate competitor. Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: https://t.co/vYpiKZEKDG pic.twitter.com/mOsgSJsuEk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 3, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to what Belichick said about his former quarterback.

“Just so everyone knows. I drafted him. Me. Congrats or whatever,” one fan joked.

“I’ll give him a B- for the best player in history line but largely generic coach speak,” another fan added on social media.

“This would have gone up yesterday, but Bill accidentally sent his press release to the wrong email address,” another fan joked, referencing Belichick’s text messages to Brian Flores that leaked on Tuesday.

Many have speculated that there’s some bad blood between Brady and Belichick. It’s assumed that Belichick was the one who pushed for New England to part ways with the legendary quarterback.

While that could be true, it’s clear that there is still a ton of respect between the legendary coach and quarterback.